Blake Shelton announces drive-in concert

(CNN) — Country superstar Blake Shelton will host a drive-in concert July 25th at over 300 locations across the United States.

Presented by Encore Live, the concert will be pre-taped and feature Shelton’s longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani and fellow country star, Trace Adkins.

Each ticket will admit one car, truck or SUV and up to six family members or friends.

Tickets go on sale July 14th through Ticketmaster.

Drive-in concerts have been popping up in the wake of the pandemic.

