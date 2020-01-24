Bill Murray reprising role in new “Ghostbusters” movie

The actor revealing in an interview that he will return in the latest Ghostbusters movie as Peter Venkman

(FOX NEWS) — Bill Murray is suiting up once again for one of his iconic roles.

The actor telling Vanity Fair that he will be in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

The fourth installment of the franchise.

Fellow stars Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson will also reprise their roles.

Notably missing will be Harold Ramis–who played Egon Spengler. He died in 2014.

The plot isn’t exactly known, but is said to take place 36 years after the original movie.

It’s expected to hit theaters July 10th.

