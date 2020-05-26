Betty White’s pandemic message: slow down

Betty White is doing perfectly fine despite the pandemic, remarks it is "Mother nature's way of saying 'slow down'"

(CNN) — Betty White says she’s blessed with incredibly good health–and is self-isolating to keep it that way.

The 98-year old actress and national treasure is sheltering in place at her home in southern California.

She says the pandemic is mother nature’s way of telling us all to slow down, according to Closer Weekly.

White is spending her time reading the LA Times cover to cover and doing crossword puzzles.

She has tried playing Scrabble with friends over Zoom but she misses game night.

The Emmy-winning actress is also spending her days sipping on the occasional vodka martini and snacking on hot dogs and french fries.

She says the pandemic is serious, but we’ve come through worse.

Her message is to slow down and enjoy what we have family, friends, and pets.

