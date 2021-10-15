Best fall boots

Make your boots more comfortable by inserting orthopedic insoles, particularly those that have cushioned heel cups and arch support.

What boots are in style this fall?

While it’s bittersweet to put away summer footwear, there are many classic and fashionable fall boots styles that inspire new looks for the cooler season. A black ankle boot, for example, is a versatile option that pairs with jeans, skirts or leggings. If you’re open to wearing what’s trending this season, consider lug sole, platform or slouchy boots.

What to know about fall boots

Popular colors

Classic boot colors include dark brown and black, but they’re far from the only options. There are countless shades of brown, ranging from light tan to cognac brown. Gray boots, such as this ankle boot, are embraced as a lighter alternative to black boots.

Fall sees its fair share of multicolored boots in the form of animal prints, including snakeskin, leopard and zebra-inspired designs. These prints have earth-inspired colors that pair well with most fall attire. Other multicolored boots embrace prints like flannel, polka dot, floral and stripes.

Boot trends for fall 2021

This year, many trend experts are seeing increased demand for lug-sole, platform, lace-up and slouchy boots. Some of these styles draw inspiration from the ‘70s and ‘80s, whereas others incorporate contemporary details or silhouettes. Block-heel and square-toe boot styles, popular in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, are also popular again.

Some consumers have expressed interest in punching up their style with bold boots for casual wear. In the past, many of these designs have been reserved for events or special occasions. Heavy metal is a popular theme with shiny, chunky chains and buckles. Vibrant embellishments, including rhinestone and glitter detail, have also been seen in several boots for fall 2021, including this over-the-top Betsey Johnson style.

Fall vs. winter boots

Fall boots, while durable, tend to have lightweight construction compared to winter boots. Many fall styles lack signature winter boot features as well, such as insulated linings, traction outsoles and water-repellent materials.

Many fall boots aren’t intended for trekking through mixed terrain or challenging weather conditions. However, some performance fall boots are designed to withstand heavy outdoor use or rugged wear, such as these all-season Blundstone boots.

How to wear fall boots

Fall boots match most outfits, whether you’re wearing jeans, slacks, skirts or dresses. However, some styles look better than others with certain outfits. Longer, flowy dresses, for example, are complemented better by knee-high boots than ankle boots. Skinny pants and jeans coordinate well with most fall boots, whereas many wide-leg pants look better with square- or pointed-toe boots.

How much do fall boots cost?

Cheap fall boots cost $30 and below, but construction quality is hit or miss. Better-quality boots are priced between $40-$90, which includes a mix of synthetic and natural materials. Designer fall boots cost anywhere from $100-$400.

Best boots for fall 2021

Best fall boots for men

Timberland PRO Men’s Wedge Sole 6-Inch Boot

This casual Timberland features a sneaker-inspired EVA midsole for comfortable walking. It’s popular as a work boot because it offers electrical hazard protection and has odor control properties.

Sonoma Goods for Life Carsonn Men’s Chelsea Boot

A versatile option, this faux suede Chelsea boot coordinates well with denim and corduroy pants. It offers easy off and on with a heel pull tab and elastic panels. The boot comes in taupe or black.

Johnston & Murphy Men’s Cody Wingtip Zip Boot

Sophisticated and refined, this Johson & Murphy style features a full-grain leather upper and flexible outsole construction. The footbed is lined in memory foam for extra cushioning and flexibility.

Lugz Men’s Strutt LX Boot

A mix of several styles, this moccasin-inspired boot also draws inspiration from Timberlands and sneakers. It’s a comfortable choice given its padded heel collar and tongue and memory foam insole.

Laredo Fletcher Men’s Western Boot

A western boot like this style is suitable for both everyday wear and country line dancing nights. The design features simple embroidered detail and has a discreet ankle zipper. It’s available in black, tan and black cherry.

Best fall boots for women

Journee Collection Women’s Trill Boot

Described as a sizzling style, this high lace-up boot features 23 inches of shiny metal eyelets. It has a soft faux suede upper that provides a flexible, comfortable fit. The boot is a favorite style to match skinny jeans, leggings or mini skirts.

Dingo Women’s Flannie Leather Bootie

If you’re looking for a country-inspired boot, this suede style features a western dip along the edge with contrast stitching along the outsole. The boot has a 3.5-inch heel and comes in four colors, including rust.

Sugar Women’s Obvi Combat Boot

This modern spin on the combat boot is sassy with chunky chains and faux crocodile material which make for an on-trend look. The boot features a memory foam insole and high-traction lug soles for comfort.

Franco Sarto Stevie Mid Shaft Boot

Popular as a go-to boot for the season, this versatile leather style has a form-fitting silhouette that accentuates the ankle. It has trendy details including a block heel and square toe, plus it comes in two rich brown colors.

Bella Vita Danielle Bootie

Simple and modern, this slouch bootie is suitable for day to night wear with a stiletto heel and pointed toe. It’s one of a few boots that’s available in wide widths, too.

Journee Collection Livvy Women’s Ankle Boot

A bold, bright option, this leopard-print style with soft faux suede adds just enough pizzazz to any outfit. The side-split detail gives the boot a curvaceous silhouette that draws attention to the ankle.

