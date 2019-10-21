“Barney” movie is in the works

Mattel Films is partnering with Daniel Kaluuya to produce a live-action film geared towards adults about the iconic purple dinosaur.

(FOX NEWS) — Barney is about to make his big screen debut.

The iconic purple dinosaur will soon be the center of a live-action film.

Mattel films is partnering with “Get Out” actor Daniel Kaluuya’s production company to create the movie.

The children’s TV series “Barney and Friends” ran on PBS from 1992 to 2009.

However, the upcoming film will be geared towards adults and take on a modern-day approach to the ubiquitous figure.

Barney joins a number of popular Mattel Products that are currently being transformed into feature films.

Other projects in the works are “Hot Wheels” and a “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie.