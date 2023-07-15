HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Come on Barbie let’s go … shopping? With the anticipation of the new Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, many brands have announced their marketing collaboration for the movie.

The Barbie movie has been trending online since fans got a first look at the pink utopia of Barbie Land in the May trailer.

The all-star cast has many fans ready for the premiere and to stores for the latest partnerships.

As many as 30 collaborations have been announced for the movie and there is still plenty more to come.

Build-a-Bear is one of the 30 collaborations that got on the Barbie train and released its own pink Barbie bear with three Barbie outfits and one pair of Ken swim trunks.

Van’s teased its new Barbie collection on its website and across social media, which includes the 1990s to 1999 Barbie logo with a 90s color scheme background.

(Source: Build-a-Bear Twitter page)

Source: AirBnB twitter page

(Source:NYX Cosmetics Twitter page)

The Barbie Dreamhouse is a fantasy that has come true thanks to Airbnb.

Airbnb has brought back the Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu, California, filled with different shades of pink across the walls and furniture.

Fans can reserve the dreamhouse and fulfill their biggest Barbie dreams starting Monday.

Who is Barbie without her glamorous makeup style? NYX Cosmetics released a full Barbie makeup collection with a retro-glam mix.

The collection includes lip gloss, an eye pencil kit, and a Barbie flip-phone mirror.

Barbie’s fashion has been well-known throughout the years and now fans can dress like her with Hot Topic’s new collection. The collection includes a pair of hot pink high-waisted denim jeans and baby pink retro dresses from sizes extra-small to plus size 5.

Cinemark has also released its own line of Barbie movie merchandise.

The Barbie movie will hit the big screen July 21, and tickets are on sale now.