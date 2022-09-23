AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple arts entities are expected to gather at Medi Park on Saturday morning, giving members of the community the chance to participate in a chalk drawing competition.

According to a news release, Art In The Park will be hosted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Medi Park, located at 1100 Wallace Blvd. The release said that more than 100 teams of all ages are expected to participate in Saturday’s competition.

Cash prizes and custom trophies will be announced in the competition around 1:30 p.m. According to the release, the first-place winners for both the high school and the community division will have the opportunity to paint their designs for the Hoodoo Mural Festival with the help of Blank Space Murals.

According to the release, local food trucks including Mimi’s Mini’s, Pappy’s Soda Jerk and J&R Family Catering will be on hand for the event. Rise Up Art Supply Co. will have a tent set up with art supplies for sale for artists of all ages. Representatives from the Hoodoo Mural Festival will also have a tent with tickers and merchandise for sale.