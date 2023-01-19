NEW YORK (AP) — Cecilia Vega, more recently ABC’s chief White House correspondent, is joining the CBS TV newsmagazine “60 Minutes.”

Bill Owens, executive producer of “60 Minutes,” called Vega a “sensational reporter and storyteller,” in the Thursday announcement. Vega said in the statement that the appointment was a “dream come true.”

Vega will start at ratings leader “60 Minutes” in the spring as a correspondent.

Vega has led ABC’s White House coverage since President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Before that, she was ABC’s senior White House correspondent covering the Trump administration. Also at ABC, Vega was the lead reporter for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign

Her work has been broadcast on all ABC News platforms, including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline” and “20/20.”

Vega joined ABC News in 2011 as a Los Angeles-based correspondent. Before that, she was a reporter for ABC’s KGO-TV in San Francisco. She got her start as a print reporter, most recently at the San Francisco Chronicle.