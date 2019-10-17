Anna Camp Talks ‘Perfect Harmony’

"Perfect Harmony" co-star Anna Camp talks about her role in the small-town NBC comedy, which airs a new episode tonight.

(NBC News) One of the new additions to NBC’s Thursday comedy lineup this season has been “Perfect Harmony.”

It’s a show that seemed tailor-made for one of its stars: Anna Camp. She plays Ginny, who’s part of a small-town Kentucky church choir that comes under the guidance of a stuffy former Princeton music professor, played by Bradley Whitford.

“The great thing about working with Bradley: he really keeps you on your toes. He always does things just a little differently on each take, which is great. He’s a big cut up, he’s always making jokes and having fun,” said Camp.

“Perfect Harmony” airs tonight at 8:30 EST, right after “Superstore” and just before “The Good Place.”

