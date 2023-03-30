AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KAMR Local 4’s Andy Justus appeared on Studio 4 on Thursday to try a new Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing ice cream.

Andy states that he loves ranch dressing, so he volunteered to try the interesting ice cream flavor his reaction was hilarious.

He describes the ice cream as tasting like chives and garlic getting together and having an ice cream baby, he said that those flavors should not be included in with sugar and cream. He also said the first bite of it gave him the carrot dipped in ranch taste.

This ice cream flavor is in stores but only for a limited of time.