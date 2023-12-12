AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Museum of Art announced that it will display a new exhibit called ‘In Our Own Words: Native Impressions’ at the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College. The exhibit will be available for viewing from Dec. 16, through March 17, 2024.

According to AMoA officials, printmaker Daniel Heyman and graphic designer Lucy Ganje created each portrait. The exhibition features portraits of Indigenous people.

Museum officials said Heyman and Ganje’s collaborative process included interviews with the twelve subjects, support from four Indigenous Nations, and production by a printing team and papermaker. Furthermore, the entire portfolio was printed in North Dakota on handmade paper created from the pulp of trees grown on local reservations.

“Historical paintings and sculptures often imply that Indigenous peoples were on the verge of ‘vanishing,’ but these works are living testimonies that these communities remain rich, varied, personal, and very much alive,” said AMoA officials.