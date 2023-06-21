AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amigos announced that stores in Lubbock, Plainview, Hereford and Amarillo will host a “Carnitas Cook-Off” competition from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

According to an Amigos press release, guests can sign up in-store, entry is free and limited to the first 25 people who sign up. Officials said if space is available, potential contestants can sign up until 12:00 p.m. the day of the contest.

According to the release, prizes may vary depending on store location:

1st Prize – $250 gift card plus a prize pack that is valued at $1,500.

2nd Prize – $200 gift card plus a prize pack.

3rd Prize – $100 gift card plus a prize pack.

Amigos detailed that contestants should arrive with their best carnitas ready for the judges to eat. Officials also encourage participants to be creative by adding in any other complimentary items such as chips, salsas, jalapeños, tomatillos, or any other add-on items. The release details that there will be three judges and contestants will need to make enough carnitas to serve each of them for possibly two rounds in the event of a tie.

“We are so excited to host the Carnitas Cook-Off,” said Rebekah Bernal, Hispanic innovation manager for The United Family. “This competition gives people in the community an opportunity to gather for friendly competition and fantastic carnitas. This is meant to be a light-hearted competition around food and fun! There is still room for participants at every location, so come in and sign up today!”

According to the release, contestants will receive additional information after signing up for the event.