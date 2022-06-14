(NBC) — A new Auditions episode of “America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesday on NBC, the big viral moment from last week’s show was what appeared to be an audition by Simon Cowell himself.

When “AGT” alum Daniel Emmett returned to the show last week it was for a performance unlike any he had ever given.

“I guess in the context of ‘AGT’ there’s nothing more amazing and fantastic than Simon singing a great song,” said Tom Graham the Co-Founder of Metaphysic a company that makes hyperreal AI-generated content.

Graham and his colleague, Chris Ume, watched as artificial intelligence from their company made it appear in real-time that Cowell was belting out the hit song.

“I think you can see from his reactions in the show that it’s something that is very strange to watch yourself, do something in a way that looks hyperreal but looks just like real life,” said Graham. “And so ultimately, I think he was tickled pink.”

For Metaphysic, it was the next step in hyperreal content often called “deepfakes.” Technology with wider potential down the line.

“So you may be able to, you know, kind of participate in a movie as yourself and be actually kind of in the content of the movie, which could play out kind of like a game,” said Graham.

Graham acknowledges safeguards are needed against nefarious deception.

“Many people around the world are working on ways in which to alert people that media has been modified in some way,” said Graham. “There’s also need for legislation, policymaking regulation around how people use these things.”

But for now, Graham and company must decide how to top their “AGT” debut.

“We have a few pretty fantastic ideas in mind,” said Graham. “I think it’s going to be something special.”

Other “AGT” judges might be next.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesday at 8 p.m., followed by “Dancing With Myself.”

Contestant Information, Tuesday, June 14th

The Brown Brothers

Impressionist

Sahuarita, Arizona

Dancer

Sydney, Australia

Variety/Other

Palma De Mallorca, Spain

Ventriloquist

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

Singer

Warsaw, Poland

Aerial / Movement

Boesse-le-Sec, France

Dance Group

Manila, Phillipines

Singer

Somerset, United Kingdom

Comedian

Pueblo, CO

Singing Group

Atlanta, Georgia

About “America’s Got Talent”

“America’s Got Talent” judges include Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is the show’s host.

Undiscovered talent of all ages — singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists and more — appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. With the guidance of the show’s host, the audience learns the backstories of these amazing people as they strive to make it to the finale, where one talented performer wins a life-changing $1 million prize.

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.