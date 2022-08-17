AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After two postponements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amarillo Symphony, along with numerous partner organizations, is expected to host a performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Missa Solemnis,” at the end of August.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Symphony, the performance will occur at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. The partnering organizations for this performance include Chamber Music Amarillo, the Amarillo Master Chorale, Panhandle PBS, First Baptist Church of Amarillo, West Texas A&M University, Amarillo College, Wayland Baptist University along with other community singers.

The piece takes a total of 173 musicians, including four soloists, 63 members of the orchestra and 105 members of the choir. According to the release, soloists include Mela Sarajane Dailey (soprano), Ellen Graham (mezzo-soprano), Eric Berry (tenor) and Clayton Brainerd (baritone).

According to the release, tickets for the performance start at $25 and are available to purchase through the symphony’s website or by calling the symphony’s office at 806-376-8782.