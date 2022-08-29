AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Symphony announced Monday that the symphony has been chosen as one of two recipients of a residency from the artist Midori, organized by the Orchestra Residencies Program.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Symphony, Midori, who the symphony calls a “visionary artist with a commitment to education” will be in Amarillo for four days in March 2024, engaging and teaching the students of the Amarillo Symphony Youth Orchestra.

Midori has founded several nonprofit organizations, providing music programs for New York City youth and communities and bringing western classical and Japanese music traditions together through the MUSIC SHARING foundation.

During Midori’s time with the youth orchestra, she plans to coach small ensembles, perform for students in neighborhoods throughout Amarillo and perform alongside the students in a culminating concert at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, the release said.

“I am looking forward to engage in artistic and educational activities with the young musicians of the Amarillo Youth Orchestras,” Midori said in the release. “Through ORP in Amarillo, I hope to connect with the young musicians as they explore their musical personalities, passion, and inspirations.”

For more information about the symphony, visit the Amarillo Symphony’s website.