AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Symphony released information regarding the 53rd annual Greater Southwest Music Festival, which will begin Thursday in Amarillo.

According to a news release, the symphony is expected to host more than 8,000 students for the festival, which will last through Saturday at multiple venues throughout Amarillo. The Greater Southwest Music Festival gives students and directors from throughout Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma the chance to perform and network.

“The Greater Southwest Music Festival has provided a beacon of excellence, inspiration, and encouragement for three generations of young performing musicians throughout the Texas Panhandle and parts of New Mexico and Oklahoma,” Dan Hanson, the president of the festival’s committee, said in the release. “Since 1971, school concert bands, orchestras, choirs, jazz ensembles, show choirs, and soloists have enjoyed the competition, the camaraderie, and the opportunity to perform at this well-known and treasured music festival. The economic and arts impact for the Amarillo area is significant with several thousand eager musicians and their directors participating every year. You are cordially invited to enjoy every performance this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Civic Center, the Globe-News Center, and Amarillo College. We appreciate your enthusiasm and support.”

According to the release, students will perform in concert settings throughout the festival, including with large bands, choirs and orchestras. Students will also be able to participate in the solo and ensemble categories.

The festival will also include an exhibition performance from the WTAMU Jazz Bands for festival participants and the Amarillo community. The release said that the free concert, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, will feature GRAMMY award-winning drummer, educator and composer Dion Parson.

“The Festival is in its 53rd year, and as a steward, the Amarillo Symphony continues to seek out collaborative community partnerships in the arts and beyond to ensure the Festival’s longevity,” Irma-Esther Borup, Amarillo Symphony’s education and community engagement director, said in the release.

According to the release, viewing performances is free to the public with no tickets necessary. Ensembles will be performing from 8 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. each day of the festival. For a full schedule, visit the symphony’s website.