AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Symphony will soon unveil its newest music director after completing its season-long search.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this search began after the symphony’s former director and conductor Jacomo Bairos ended his tenure with the symphony in November 2021. Throughout the 2022 season, three conductors, including George Jackson, Stilian Kirov and Conner Covington, participated in two performances each, consisting of music from George Gershwin, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonin Dvorak.

According to a news release from the symphony, officials solicited feedback from its musicians, attendees and board members about which of the three candidates would be the best fit for the Amarillo Symphony. Officials are expected to announce the decision on Saturday.

According to the release, the symphony’s music director conducts the orchestra and collaborates with the symphony’s artistic staff to build programs for each season, along with special performances. The music director also participates in the Amarillo Symphony’s community outreach efforts.

For more information about the Amarillo Symphony, visit its website.