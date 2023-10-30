AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony announced that it is hosting a ‘HEROES NIGHT’ at its annual ‘HAPPY Holiday Pops’ concert on Friday, Dec. 15, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. Veterans and first responders can receive free tickets to the performance as well as up to four 50% off tickets to family members.

According to officials with the Amarillo Symphony, Veterans and their families can enjoy their favorite holiday music, featuring a mix of carols, timeless classics, and an interactive sing-a-long. Veterans and First Responders are also welcome to redeem their free tickets for the Saturday, Dec. 16 performances happening at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Amarillo Symphony officials stated that Veterans and first responders can get their free tickets by calling the Amarillo Symphony office at 809-376-8782 or by emailing Patron Communication Manager Naomi Bencomo at naomi@amarillosymphony.org.

Amarillo Symphony officials also encouraged Veterans and first responders to reserve their free tickets by Nov. 6 before the additional Holiday Pops concert is open to the public.

Further, Amarillo Symphony officials stated that general public tickets to ‘HAPPY Holiday Pops’ are available now for the performances on Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available to purchase at amarillosymphony.org. Tickets for the special Dec. 15 performance at 7:30 p.m. will be available for the general public starting Nov. 6.