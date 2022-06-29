AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Symphony announced Wednesday that the organization has received a $2,000 grant from an organization to support an educational program the symphony hosts.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Symphony, the organization received a $2,000 grant from the Texas Women for the Arts organization, a program of the Texas Cultural Trust, to support the symphony’s Kinderkonzerts program. Officials from the symphony said the Kinderkonzerts program gives Kindergarten through Second Grade students the chance to see a symphony performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s musical fairytale “Peter and the Wolf.”

Over two days, the symphony hosts four of these concerts for students across the Texas Panhandle. In 2021, the symphony presented performances to nearly 4,000 students in the area. According to the release, each character in the production is represented by a different instrument in the orchestra, giving students the opportunity to recognize characters by timbres and melodic themes.

“The Amarillo Symphony is very grateful to TWA for their investment in the youth of this region,”

Larry Lang, the symphony’s executive director, said in the release. “This grant allows more young students to

experience the wonder of a live orchestral concert in a visually stunning venue. The Amarillo

Symphony is proud to serve over 16,000 students a year through its education programs.”

For more information about the Amarillo Symphony, visit the symphony’s website.