AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony recently announced what shows, and what musical works, will consist of its centennial celebration beginning in September.
According to a news release from the symphony, the Amarillo Symphony’s season will kick off on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 with an American-inspired program featuring George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo.”
The other concerts featured in the 2023-24 symphony season include:
- Oct. 13-14: ¡Celebraciones! featuring Mariachi singer Nayelli Peña, Trio Los Reyes, and the Amarillo Symphony Youth Orchestra;
- Nov. 17-18: Brahms and Bluegrass featuring Brahms’s “Symphony No. 1” and soprano Sara Hershkowitz singing Barber’s “Knoxville Summer of 1915” and a Bluegrass surprise;
- Dec. 16: HAPPY Holiday Pops, an Amarillo holiday tradition with carols, classics, and sing-a-longs, sponsored by Happy State Bank;
- Jan. 19-20, 2024: Bach to Bartók featuring Mahan Esfahani on harpsichord performing
Bach’s “Concerto in D minor” and the Amarillo Symphony featured in Bartók’s “Concerto for
Orchestra;”
- Feb. 23-24, 2024: Mahler’s “Fifth Symphony,” a collaboration with the Amarillo Master Chorale as well as a new composition by Amarillo College professor Nathanial Fryml;
- March 8-9, 2024: A Spring Symphony featuring Schumann’s “Spring Symphony” and violinist Aubree Oliverson on Dvořák’s “Violin Concerto;”
- April 19-20, 2024: Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and Harrington String Quartet, featuring the Amarillo Master Chorale and special guest solo vocalists in a performance of Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9,” plus new music written for the Harrington String Quartet by Grammy Award-winning composer Christopher Theofanidis.
According to the release, the Amarillo Symphony was founded in 1924 as a 12-piece ensemble, eventually growing to a more complete group in the 1930s. The group began playing in the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium in 1968 and moved to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts in 2006.
For individuals interested in purchasing a 2023-24 season subscription, they are asked to call the symphony office at 806-376-8782. Single-show tickets are expected to be on sale in late July. For more information, visit the Amarillo Symphony’s website.
