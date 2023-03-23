AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Symphony announced Thursday that the vice president of the organization’s board of directors was awarded the 2023 Beethoven Society Award.

According to a news release from the symphony, the award will be presented to Clinton L. Esler, the current vice president of the symphony’s board of directors, at the Beethoven Society Award Dinner at the Amarillo Club at 6:30 p.m. on April 3.

Officials with the Amarillo Symphony said that the Beethoven Society Award honors a symphony donor from the society “who gives extraordinary generosity of their time, talents and treasure to support great music throughout the Texas Panhandle.”

“Even though Clint has been on the Amarillo Symphony Board of Directors for a short time, he has made a large impact on the Symphony through his leadership and generosity,” Terry White, the Amarillo Symphony board president, said in the release. “He chaired the Executive Director search committee while we dealt with the limitations imposed due to Covid. He also served on the Music Director search committee. Clint and his wife Susan have also shared their home for many Symphony events including the Beethoven Society summer event. Thank you, Clint, for all you do for the Symphony.”

Officials said that Esler will continue to serve as vice president of the board during the symphony’s next season and assume the president role in the summer of 2024.

“I was shocked but also very honored to be named the Beethoven Society Award honoree,” Esler said in the release. “I told them there must be some mistake when I looked at the list of previous honorees who have given so much to the Symphony. Especially when you consider how close we are to our one-hundredth season, I am proud to be a small part of making our region a better place through the power of music.”