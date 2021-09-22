Amarillo Symphony announces details for 2022 ‘conductor search’ season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Symphony recently released information about its 2022 season, consisting of three conductors over six shows. This comes as the symphony undergoes its search for its next music director and conductor.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo Symphony’s current music director and conductor, Jacomo Bairos, will end his tenure with the symphony in November. The 2022 season will serve as the conductor search year for the symphony.

Officials from the symphony state that three conductors will participate in two performances a piece, with the decision coming later next year. Those three conductors are George Jackson, Stilian Kirov and Conner Covington.

The 2022 season kicks off Jan. 21-22, 2022 with George Jackson conducting. The performance will consist of Mendelssohn’s “Hebrides’ Overture,” Lowell Liebermann’s “Flute Concerto” and Sibelius’s “Symphony No. 2.”

The symphony’s 2022 season continues as follows:

Feb. 25-26, 2022 with Stilian Kirov conducting. The performance will consist of Gershwin’s “Girl Crazy Overture,” Leroy Anderson’s “Piano Concerto in C Major” and Rachmaniov’s “Symphony No. 2;”

March 25-26, 2022 with Conner Covington conducting. The performance will consist of Quinn Mason’s “A Joyous Trilogy,” Mozart’s “Exsultate Jubilate” and Brahms’s “Symphony No. 2;”

April 22-23, 2022 with George Jackson conducting. The performance will consist of Delibes’s “Ballet Suite from ‘Sylvia,'” Schumann’s “Piano Concerto” and Elgar’s “Enigma Variations;”

May 27-28, 2022 with Conner Covington conducting. The performance will consist of Anna Clyne’s “This Midnight Hour,” Rachmaninov’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini,” Rossini’s “Overture to The Barber of Seville” and R. Strauss’s “Suite from Der Rosenkavalier;”

June 24-25 with Stilian Kirov conducting. The performance will consist of Walker’s “Lyric for Strings,” Barber’s “Violin Concerto” and Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 9, ‘From the New World.'”

For more information about the upcoming 2022 season, visit the Amarillo Symphony’s website.