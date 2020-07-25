Amarillo presents Starlight Cinema

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo residents have the opportunity to enjoy an entertaining film under the stars on Friday, July 24.

The City and Happy State Bank are presenting ‘Starlight Cinema’, an event that includes free family-friendly movies this summer.

As far as Starlight Cinema’s movie selection for the night, it is showing ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ after sunset tonight in Thompson Park.

Event-goers are encouraged to bring a blanket, and or chairs, while the organizers will provide popcorn and entertainment.

