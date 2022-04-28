AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Museum of Art released information regarding the upcoming Texas Panhandle Student Art Show, which is set to begin Friday at the museum, located at 2200 S. Van Buren St. on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College.

According to a news release from the museum, the Texas Panhandle Student Art Show serves as the end-of-year student art exhibition, recognizing student artists throughout the area and giving them the chance to present art to the community.

Officials with the Amarillo Museum of Art said in the release that the exhibition consists of two parts, including art from students in grades K-12 as well as artwork portfolios from high school seniors. Eligible art will be judged by Amarillo College art professors for a number of awards, including the Best-of-Show Portfolio Award and Education Credit Union Georgia O’Keeffe Excellence in Art & Creativity Awards. Scholarships will also be awarded to eligible students.

The Texas Panhandle Student Art Show is scheduled to run through May 13. For more information, visit the museum’s website.