AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Museum of Art (AMoA) announced the seventh annual “Art After Dark,” an after-hours event that will help the community to broaden their appreciation and understanding of art, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on June 10 located at the AMoA.

Tickets for the event, AMoA detailed, will cost $30 per person while AMoA members are free. The event will incorporate art, music, and food, and will feature hands-on art activities along with artist on site to “enhance the evening experience,” AMoA stated.





In addition, AMoA said that a film screening of the short film “Friends of the Wild West” will also be available to watch at the event.

Visit the AMoA website for more information on Art After Dark.