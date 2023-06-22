AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Museum of Art announced that Hayden Pedigo will be live at 7:30 p.m. on July 29 at the Amarillo College Concert Hall Theater.

According to the Amarillo Museum of Art press release, Pedigo is an Amarillo native artist, politician, model, and finger-styling maestro. Officials said tickets should be purchased in advance and will be priced at $15.

Officials said the concert will be followed by a cocktail reception at AMoA on the Museum’s 3rd floor, where attendees can view an exhibition of artworks by the iconic musician and multi-media artist, Terry Allen.

Pedigo was homeschooled in Amarillo by his “truck-stop preacher” father, he also ran for Amarillo City Council in 2019 and struck up penfriendships and collaborative partnerships with the likes of Terry Allen, Charles Hayward (This Heat), Werner “Zappi” Diermaier (Faust), and Tim Heidecker.

According to the release, Pedigo has also gained popularity on the internet that showcases a panoply of ever-more outlandish outfits and an effortless deadpan wit. Both the former and the latter helped parlay him into the fashion world. He has walked the runway for Gucci and been photographed by Hedi Slimane.