AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College announced the schedule for the 27th Jim Laughlin June Jazz outdoor concert series.

According to a news release from the college, the series, named after its founder and organizer Jim Laughlin, a professor of music at Amarillo College, will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Tuesday in June. The concerts, which are free and open to the public, will be on the Oeschger Family Mall, located in the center of Amarillo College’s Washington Street campus. In the event of rain, the program will move inside the Concert Hall Theater on campus.

“Our concerts are so fun because everyone makes themselves comfortable by bringing blankets, lawn chairs, picnics, and pets,” Laughlin said in the release. “It’s totally family-friendly, and kids are always playing and dancing; everyone is welcome.”

This year’s lineup, according to the release, includes:

June 6: The Martinis, celebrating Route 66

June 13: The June Jazz Big Band, featuring Sandy Storey

June 20: Esquire Jazz Band with Patrick Swindell

June 27: Austin Brazille and Sean Vokes, featuring original works.

“June Jazz is one of Amarillo’s favorite community gatherings featuring some of our amazing local artists,” Laughlin said, “and it just never gets old.”

For those who are unable to attend in person, the college will air the concerts at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at 89.9 FM or on the KACV-FM website.