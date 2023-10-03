AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Art Institute announced this month’s First Friday Art Walk. The walk will take place located in Sunset Center and begins at 5 p.m.

According to officials with the school, this month will feature food from “StiX” food truck and The Weird Place food truck.

Officials stated that attendees may enjoy live music provided by Rick Todd.

A Halloween show with pieces brought in by local artists in the Vermillion Room can be expected, along with a costume contest also taking place in the Vermillion Room at 7 p.m., stated officials.

The costume contest will include prizes for different categories, including:

“Best Group”

“The Cutest”

“The Scariest”

“The Funniest”

Officials stated that other activities attendees can also vote on the Best Pumpkin and trick or treat.

The Amarillo Art Institute mentioned that its next show will be a Small Works Show and will run from Nov. 3 to Dec. 20. Pieces for the November show will be due Nov. 1 and have a dimension of up to 16×20 including the frame, but gallery wraps are acceptable.