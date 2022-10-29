AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Horse Kicks is taking the sneaker game in a whole different direction that the sneaker world has never seen before.

Kentucky is home to the Kentucky Derby where thoroughbreds can compete to be the fastest now they can compete to be the flyest. Horses are multi-million dollar companions in Kentucky now they can look the part by ditching those old hoofs and copping the newest Jordans or Yezzy’s.

Horse Kicks is a sneaker company that re-creates popular sneakers by hand for horses. Marcus Floyd out of Lexington, Kentucky is the mastermind behind Horse Kicks, Floyd studied at the Shoes Surgeons SRGN Academy. The SGRN Academy teaches people how to deconstruct and re-construct popular shoes from scratch, The Shoe Surgeon himself is known for deconstructing popular shoes and transforming them into cleats for NFL athletes.

via HorseKicks.com

“These are wearable art designed over a medical horse boot and covered with repurposed sneakers,” designer Marcus Floyd reportedly said.

Horse Kick’s release will feature hoof-sized versions of popular sneakers, such as Air Jordans, New Balance, and Yeezys. Each shoe will be a one-of-one custom sneaker built on a “pre-made protective boot designed for horses”.

Horse Kicks assures customers that these are 100% wearable and the current price tag per boot is $1200.

According to the Horse Kicks website, 10% of all future Horse Kicks proceeds will be donated to Sneaker Ball Lex charities.

For more information or to order some Horse Kicks visit, here.