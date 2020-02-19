Adele to release new album in September

Adele told wedding guests to “expect my album in September.”

(CNN) — Hello from the other side of a 5-year album hiatus.

Adele fans finally heard the words they’ve been waiting for “expect my album in September.”

This weekend, while she was celebrating a friend’s wedding, the British singer-songwriter with a powerhouse voice made the big announcement.

After officiating the wedding, Adele took to the stage and put the rumors to rest about a 2020 album, which has been circulating for a few months now.

Adele hasn’t commented on the post-nuptial announcement but it’s music to fans’ ears.

