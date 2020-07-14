Actor Raymundo Capetillo dies

Actor Raymundo Capetillo, known for his appearances in various popular telenovelas, has died.

by: CNN

(CNN) — Mexico is mourning the loss of a telenovela star.

Actor Raymundo Capetillo has died.

Mexico’s national association of interpreters made the announcement on social media.

Last week, Capetillo’s niece Tanya Roberta told reporters the actor had been hospitalized for COVID-19.

