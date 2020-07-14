Actor Raymundo Capetillo dies

(CNN) — Mexico is mourning the loss of a telenovela star.
Actor Raymundo Capetillo has died.
Mexico’s national association of interpreters made the announcement on social media.
Last week, Capetillo’s niece Tanya Roberta told reporters the actor had been hospitalized for COVID-19.
