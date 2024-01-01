(KTLA) — Actor Ian Ziering, best known for his role in “Beverly Hills 90210,” appears to have been caught on camera in a fight with a group of people riding motorized mini bikes in Hollywood on New Year’s Eve, according to a report from TMZ.

Officers responded to the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue at around 3 p.m. on reports of a fight that broke out after the group of bikers were driving recklessly in the area, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Nexstar’s KTLA.

It is unclear what exactly prompted the brawl between Ziering and the bikers, but video posted by the tabloid outlet appears to show the actor pushing one of the mini-bike riders, who was right in front of what seems to be his SUV just before an all-out fight broke out.

The 59-year-old “Sharknado” star is then immediately ganged up on by several of the other bikers. In an attempt to get away, Ziering makes a dash across busy Hollywood Boulevard, dragging his attackers along with him.

When he gets to the other side of the street, the footage shows him fighting back as he appears to be hit by one of the bikers, eventually breaking free and running away on the sidewalk.

TMZ reported that both the bikers and Ziering left the scene with their vehicles.

It’s unknown if anyone involved in the violent scuffle was seriously injured. Police told KTLA that the incident remains under investigation. Ziering was listed as a victim in the incident, police told TMZ.