AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo College Theatre Arts program announced that it will present an early 20th-century love story that stands the test of time, ‘Summer and Smoke,’ a play by Tennessee Williams from Dec. 7-10.

According to AC officials, ‘Summer and Smoke’ will have a four-day run at the Experimental Theatre on AC’s Washington Street Campus. Performances to be given Dec 7-9 and will start at 7:30 p.m. The run will be capped with a matinee beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

“This is a classic by Tennessee Williams, but it is seldom produced, and that makes it especially fun for us to present,” said Monty Downs, instructor of theatre and the show’s director. “This play definitely is challenging, but I believe we’re up to it and that it’s going to be a wonderful show.”

According to a press release from AC, the story centers around neighbors who are long-smitten but kept at bay by their divergent attitudes about life – one is straight-lace, the other self-indulgent. Despite each coming full circle to the other’s point of view, the chasm persists.

Downs said the challenges are primarily due to the period in which the play is set, 1916, just prior to America’s entry into World War I.

“Our students have to do a lot of research about the time and place, about what life was like in a town deep in the south at that particular point in time,” said Downs. “And not just the actors, but the designers, too. What were the houses like? What sort of windows did they have? What type of clothing was popular? and what sort of music did they listen to back then. Everyone has worked really hard to get the details right, the sort of effort that is vital to putting on a first-rate show.”

Downs said that the play will be AC’s second foray into the annual Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, and festival representatives from Region 6 will be in attendance.

AC officials stated that tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students (college or high school), senior citizens, and AC employees. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online. Additionally, groups of 10 or more are entitled to $6 seats if purchased at least 24 hours in advance.

Because participation in the Theatre Arts Program is on the rise, Downs said understudies will be fully featured in one of the performances. Additionally, one community member, Carl Bourn, the father of AC actress Jaylin Hendrix, will play the role of Dr. John Buchanan, Sr.

“We’re all excited Carl has joined our cast for this. It just lends to our overall excitement,” Downs said.

Cast members are:

Steve Parker as Reverend Winemiller

Brionna Todd as Mrs. Winemiller

Austin Pounds as John Buchanan, Jr.

Gracie Richardson as Alma Winemiller

AnnMarie Pulliam as Rosa Gonzalez

Zoey Cain as Nellie Ewell

Connor Frausto as Roger Doremus

Carl Bourn as Dr. John Buchanan, Sr.

Daniel Fernandez as Vernon

Maggie Hall as Mrs. Bassett

Jaylin Hendrix as Rosemary

Declan Robledo as Dusty

Alex Hernandez as Gonzalez

Steven Nguyen as Archie Kramer

Understudies are:

Daniel Fernandez as John Buchanan, Jr.

Alyssa Jackson as Mrs. Winemiller

Genesis Gutierrez as Rosa Gonzalez

Designers are:

Josh Hodge — Stage Manager

Kyle Roberson — Set Designer

Emily Errington — Assistant Set Designer

Hanin Eisawi — Costume Designer

Blaiselynn Wedgeworth — Lighting Designer

Braxton Cooksey — Assistant Light Designer

Sarah Hope — Sound Designer

Anessa Molina — Properties Designer

Mattie Deleon — Front of House