Light your black flame candles. A sequel to 1993's cult Halloween favorite 'Hocus Pocus' has its director and is expected on Disney+

A ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel is finally happening

Light your black flame candles. A sequel to 1993’s cult Halloween favorite ‘Hocus Pocus’ has its director and is expected on Disney+

(FOX NEWS) — It’s taken almost three decades, but a sequel to the 1993 cult favorite ‘Hocus Pocus’ is finally happening, on Disney+.

According to Variety, the sequel will be directed by Adam Shankman with a script from ‘Workaholics’ writer Ken D’Angelo.

There are no details about the plot or a confirmed cast but Shankman is reportedly hoping to get Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker to reprise their roles, as the Sanderson sisters.

The goal is to make a direct sequel rather than a reboot.

‘Hocus Pocus’ was a commercial and critical disappointment when it was released, but has since become a cult favorite partially due to repeated airings on cable every Halloween season.

More from MyHighPlains.com: