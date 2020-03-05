A ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel is finally happening
Light your black flame candles. A sequel to 1993’s cult Halloween favorite ‘Hocus Pocus’ has its director and is expected on Disney+
(FOX NEWS) — It’s taken almost three decades, but a sequel to the 1993 cult favorite ‘Hocus Pocus’ is finally happening, on Disney+.
According to Variety, the sequel will be directed by Adam Shankman with a script from ‘Workaholics’ writer Ken D’Angelo.
There are no details about the plot or a confirmed cast but Shankman is reportedly hoping to get Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker to reprise their roles, as the Sanderson sisters.
The goal is to make a direct sequel rather than a reboot.
‘Hocus Pocus’ was a commercial and critical disappointment when it was released, but has since become a cult favorite partially due to repeated airings on cable every Halloween season.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Shamrock is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with 3 days of events
- Wells Fargo to boost minimum wage to $20/hour
- FDA: Security issues in pacemakers, glucose monitor
- Health minute: Classroom stereotypes
- Study: One egg a day may be fine for your health