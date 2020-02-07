92nd Oscars Air This Sunday

Final preparations are underway for the Oscars this Sunday!

(NBC News) The 92nd Academy Awards will be handed out Sunday night.

This year’s biggest drama is “Best Picture.” “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” were early front runners, along with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” But recent momentum has swung to World War I epic “1917” and South Korean thriller, “Parasite.

Jane Fonda, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Spike Lee, Chris Rock, Gal Gadot and Tom Hanks are among the scheduled presenters.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3833utr

