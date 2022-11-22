AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 77th US Army Band from Fort Sill, Oklahoma will come to Amarillo early next month for a free holiday concert.

According to a news release, the 77th US Army Band from Fort Sill, Oklahoma will host a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. Officials said the concert will consist of a mix of traditional and contemporary holiday favorites.

“Army bands have been raising the spirit of the American Soldiers and the public for centuries,” Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, said in the release. “The holiday season would not be complete without hearing the sounds of the holiday season from the 77th Army Band.”

Officials said the concert is free and will be open to the public. For more information on the tour, visit the Fort Sill Facebook page.