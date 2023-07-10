PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a busy night Saturday during the Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh as 17 people were taken to a local hospital, including a worker and an EMT.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said they received 37 calls for service during the concert at Acrisure Stadium, with 17 people taken to the hospital for various reasons, including heat-related issues and two cases of cardiac arrest.

EMS reported that one person who suffered cardiac arrest was working on “tearing down the setup inside the stadium.” The worker got help as a result of “the quick actions by numerous crews,” according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety press release Sunday.

In addition, a paramedic went into cardiac arrest while leaving the facility. They were reportedly resuscitated after several shocks and taken to the hospital as well.

Others reportedly suffered heat-related issues and “some falls,” with one person having a seizure, said Pittsburgh Public Safety.

According to localconditions.com, Pittsburgh was in the low 80s, dropping into the upper 70s around the time of the concert.

Sheeran made the stop in Pittsburgh as part of what has been dubbed his Mathematics Tour. His tour has been taking place for more than a year and will continue through September, his website shows.