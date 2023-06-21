AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With summer amongst us outside activities are at an all-time high, and for adults, outside activities including beer are a good option.

Budlight was recently dethroned by Modelo, as the world’s best beer at the start of the summer season. This list will contain 12 of the worst beers that people can get their hands on this summer.

The majority of individuals who drink beer have their favorite beer and the beers they dislike, this list is based on a Beer Advocate ranking, a peer review platform that combines real-life ratings.

12 of the worst beers include:

12. Bud Ice by Anheuser-Busch — 5.50% ABV

One reviewer on the Beer Advocate website describes this beer as “Sour but not like a sour beer. Not that good. High alcohol for a low price. Feeling the economic pinch so I bought this. No smell to it. Light carbonation. Clean taste that ‘ghosts’ pretty quickly.”

11. Busch Ice by Anheuser-Busch — 5.90% ABV

One reviewer on the Beer Advocate website describes this beer as “Definitely not awful. It’s not great or mind-blowing but it’s a decent-tasting lager that’s also really cheap. It’s the very light straw, clear, decent white head with surprisingly good retention. The smell is sweet malt and mineral water, with a hint of sulfur. Tastes semi-sweet with a tart finish, not exactly sour but tart. There’s a slightly sour aftertaste that I actually enjoyed. This sample is from a 16 oz can. I can’t say this would be my go-to beer but at $5.79 for a sixer of pints it’s for sure a good value for those on a budget.”

10. Bud Light by Anheuser-Busch — 4.20% ABV

One reviewer on the Beer Advocate website describes this beer by commenting “I don’t see how I could rate it lower. It would have to actually be water to give it 1 star. It’s not offensive tasting. In fact, it is a bit like drinking a slice of honey wheat bread. Would never buy it. Would not turn down if offered and there were no other options.”

9. Milwaukee’s Best Light by Miller Brewing Co. — 4.20% ABV

One reviewer on the Beer Advocate website describes this beer as “Not good, drink if there’s literally nothing else. Better than Mikes hard lemonade. It is smooth though.”

8. Miller64 by Miller Brewing Co. — 2.80% ABV

One reviewer on the Beer Advocate website describes this beer by commenting “I’ve had more flavorful bottles of water.”

7. Beer 30 Light, Melanie Brewing Company — 4.00% ABV

One reviewer on the Beer Advocate website describes this beer as “Bought this when in college for a party. Tasted of sour wine, body odor, and skunked beer. There was beer left in the fridge at the end of the party. If already inebriated college kids won’t drink it, I don’t know how it could ever be considered worth paying any amount of money for it.”

6. Natural Ice, Anheuser-Busch — 5.90% ABV

One reviewer on the Beer Advocate website describes this beer as “Definitely not as bad as I was expecting, but not nearly as good as Icehouse for direct comparison. Some okay malt sweet bready notes in the flavor. The aftertaste was a bit bothersome – metallic and dry. Otherwise drinkable.”

5. Keystone Light, Coors Brewing Company (Molson-Coors) — 4.10% ABV

One reviewer on the Beer Advocate website describes this beer as “This is one of the worst beers that I have ever had. It tastes heavily of corn sugar from the fermenting process. You get what you pay for as this is a cheap beer. If you want cheap, there are many other options to choose from.”

4. Sharp’s, Miller Brewing Co. — 0.40% ABV

One reviewer on the Beer Advocate website describes this beer as “Water, with color. Barely any aroma or flavors.”

3. Natural Light, Anheuser-Busch — 4.20% ABV

One reviewer on the Beer Advocate website describes this beer by commenting “It’s just sparkling water that smells like beer.”

2. Budweiser Select 55, Anheuser-Busch Lager — 2.40% ABV

One reviewer on the Beer Advocate website describes this beer by commenting “Drain-pour!”

1. Miller Genuine Draft 64

One reviewer on the Beer Advocate website describes this beer by commenting “It’s awful. I don’t know why I’m even rating it. It can only be beaten by Genesee Light, Milwaukee’s Best Light, and Kirkland Signature Light. It’s just bad.”