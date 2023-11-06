Election results on the High Plains: November 7, 2023 constitutional amendment, municipal elections

Communities around both the Texas Panhandle and New Mexico will host elections on Nov. 7, 2023, during which voters will have the opportunity to make their voices heard on topics ranging from constitutional amendments to municipal offices.
MyHighPlains.com has compiled published sample ballots from around the region, as well as a Voter Information Guide to help community members register to vote and cast their ballots without issue. Voters in Texas will not only vote on 14 proposed constitutional amendments, but voters in Texas and New Mexico will also decide on municipal elections and local bond propositions.
Election results, as well as election resources and direction toward other coverage, will be updated on this page.
- Voter Information Guide
- OTHER COVERAGE | Experts highlight Texas water, parks funding on the ballot ahead of November 2023 election
- OTHER COVERAGE | How Proposition 14 could impact Palo Duro Canyon State Park
- OTHER COVERAGE | Nonprofit discusses Prop. 2 on Nov. 7 ballot in Texas
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.