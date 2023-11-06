Election results on the High Plains: November 7, 2023 constitutional amendment, municipal elections

Communities around both the Texas Panhandle and New Mexico will host elections on Nov. 7, 2023, during which voters will have the opportunity to make their voices heard on topics ranging from constitutional amendments to municipal offices.

MyHighPlains.com has compiled published sample ballots from around the region, as well as a Voter Information Guide to help community members register to vote and cast their ballots without issue. Voters in Texas will not only vote on 14 proposed constitutional amendments, but voters in Texas and New Mexico will also decide on municipal elections and local bond propositions.

Election results, as well as election resources and direction toward other coverage, will be updated on this page.