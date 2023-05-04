Election results on the High Plains: May 6, 2023 municipal elections

High Plains voters on Saturday will make their voices heard in municipal elections in the Amarillo area and across the Texas Panhandle, choosing assorted representatives for city government positions and for seats in certain school board offices, as well as multiple propositions for school district bonds.
Potter and Randall Counties saw a total of 16,195 voters by the time the early voting period closed on Tuesday. Voters in the Amarillo area still aiming to cast their ballots in the May 6 elections can do so here.
What’s on the ballot for the May 6 elections?
Meet the candidates in the May 2023 elections on the High Plains
- WATCH | Meet the candidates for the Amarillo mayoral office in a special edition of Politics Today
- OTHER COVERAGE | PACs, businesses, contribute more than $120,000 to local candidates
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.