Election results on the High Plains: May 6, 2023 municipal elections

High Plains voters on Saturday will make their voices heard in municipal elections in the Amarillo area and across the Texas Panhandle, choosing assorted representatives for city government positions and for seats in certain school board offices, as well as multiple propositions for school district bonds.

Potter and Randall Counties saw a total of 16,195 voters by the time the early voting period closed on Tuesday. Voters in the Amarillo area still aiming to cast their ballots in the May 6 elections can do so here.