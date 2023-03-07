Election results on the High Plains: March 7, 2023

Oklahoma voters will decide today whether to make the state one of the most conservative to greenlight cannabis use for adults.

As noted in previous reporting, State Question 820, the result of a signature-gathering drive last year, is the only item on the statewide ballot. Other conservative states have legalized recreational cannabis use, including Montana in 2020 and Missouri in 2022, but several have rejected it, including Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The proposal, if passed, would allow anyone over the age of 21 to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, plus concentrates and marijuana-infused products. People could also legally grow up to 12 marijuana plants. Recreational sales would be subjected to a 15% excise tax on top of the standard sales tax. The excise tax would be used to help fund local municipalities, the court system, public schools, substance abuse treatment and the state’s general revenue fund.

