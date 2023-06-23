Election results on the High Plains: June 24, 2023 runoff elections

Amarillo voters on Saturday will make their voices heard in the runoffs that are set to decide which candidates will officially fill the open Place One and Place Four seats on the Amarillo City Council.

This comes after the Amarillo municipal elections in May, during which voters elected Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley, Place Two Councilmember Don Tipps, and Place Three Councilmember Tom Scherlen. However, at the time neither the Place One nor Place Four seats had a candidate win a clear majority of the vote.

As reported previously on MyHighPlains.com, Place One’s race came down to a contest between Josh Craft, who received 43.24% of the vote, and Dean Crump, who received 33.07% of the vote. Place Four became a contest between Les Simpson, who received 45.17% of the vote, and Claudette Smith, who received 24.28% of the vote.

Potter and Randall Counties saw a little more than 5,600 residents participate in early voting by Monday. Noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, Potter County saw around 1,850 residents participate in early voting and Randall County saw around 3,783 residents participate.

Voting locations for June 24 can be found here, with results updated live in this article as they are reported.