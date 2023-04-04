Election results on the High Plains: April 4, 2023

Oklahoma voters on Tuesday will make their voices heard in municipal elections in Balko, Beaver, Boise, Forgan, Guymon, and Hooker. Among the items on the ballot will be open positions for certain school board offices, as well as multiple propositions for school district bonds.

Previously in Oklahoma, voters decided in March that the state would not legalize recreational marijuana. While April will feature Board of Education Primary Elections and Municipal General Elections, every month of 2023 is expected to have at least one election day in Oklahoma focused on municipal, special elections, and state proposition items.

Sample Ballots