WW2 vet moved to tears by a special gift

Caught on video: Caregiver presents World War 2 veteran with a pillow with his late wife's face on it.

(CNN) — Ken and Ada Benbow were married more than 70 years before she passed away last August.

94-year-old Ken is now being cared for at an assisted living facility in the United Kingdom.

An observant care worker, Kia Mariah Tobin, noticed that Ken took a photo of his wife Ada to bed with him each night.

She gave the world war two veteran a special gift — a pillow with his late wife’s face on it.

The tender moment was captured on video as Tobin came into Ken’s room bearing the heartfelt surprise.

You can see the thoughtful gift moved Ken to tears.

The care home, Thistleton Lodge, posted the video to Facebook.

They wrote, “We know our residents are missing their loved ones at this time but let’s not forget those who sadly aren’t with us anymore.”

