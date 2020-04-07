Wow! Scientists discover massive ocean creature

(CNN) — Scientists have discovered a silly-looking creature in the Indian Ocean.
The Schmidt Ocean Institute’s expedition have found a giant siphonophore which is closely related to a jellyfish.
This creature could be the largest ever recorded though.
It has an outer “ring” that measures about 154 feet.
Scientists say the animal is made up of millions of interconnected clones and they all have different jobs in the colony.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Local senior living facility asking for letters from children
- Newborn’s Death “Coronavirus-Related”
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 7, 2020
- Disney launches FREE website with a new ‘Frozen’ Olaf Series
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for armed robbery suspect