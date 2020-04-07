Wow! Scientists discover massive ocean creature

Scientists have found a giant silly string-like creature in the Indian Ocean.

by: CNN

(CNN) — Scientists have discovered a silly-looking creature in the Indian Ocean.

The Schmidt Ocean Institute’s expedition have found a giant siphonophore which is closely related to a jellyfish.

This creature could be the largest ever recorded though.

It has an outer “ring” that measures about 154 feet.

Scientists say the animal is made up of millions of interconnected clones and they all have different jobs in the colony.

