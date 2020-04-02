Woman wears unicorn costume to shop at Sam’s Club

Woman dresseds up in inflatable unicorn suit to go on shopping trip at Sam's Club in Billings, MT.

(FOX NEWS) — A woman in Montana dresses up in an inflatable unicorn costume to go shopping at her local Sam’s Club.

The funny sight happening over the weekend in Billings.

Bernie Wahl says she bought the costume online last week with the goal of making people laugh and smile.

She decided to slip on the suit before her shopping trip and paired the outfit with her chicken-shaped purse.

She definitely got a lot of looks inside the store. Several customers stopping to snap photos and wave.

Her goal of spreading a little joy, accomplished.

