Woman plays piano left in rubble of church after tornado

(FOX NEWS) — A woman in Tennessee finding a moment of beauty among the rubble of a church.

The First Wesleyan Church in Chattanooga was destroyed in Sunday’s tornado.

A massive pile of debris is all that remains.

But, Tracy Coats was able to see past the rubble finding a piano that was still intact.

Coats plays the piano at her church in Dalton most Sundays and when she saw the lone piano standing in the rubble she says she knew it still had some more music left in it.

More than thirty people were killed across the south between Sunday and Monday as a system of severe storms swept through the region.

