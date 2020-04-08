Watch: Dog plays volleyball

(NBC NEWS) — With major sports around the world on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we’ve got a “feel-good” moment to show you about an athletic dog that is burning up the internet.
Meet “Kiara” the volleyball-playing dog from Norway.
As you can see, this retriever mix is an accomplished “setter” when it comes to playing volleyball.
You might even say she has a nose for the sport!
Kiara’s teammate is owner Mathias Berntsen, an Olympic beach volleyball hopeful.
Berntsen is half of Norway’s second-best beach volleyball team along with Hendrik Mol.
How popular is Kiara??
Well, she has 12,000 Instagram followers; more than twice as many as her owner.
