Viral Video: Cat goalie

So, what do you get when you name your cat after one of the best soccer goalies in the world? No goals obviously. Check out the reflexes from Meow-nuel Neuer.

(NBC NEWS) — If you want to score some soccer goals in your living room don’t get a cat and name it after one of the world’s best goalies.

Chris Dixon found this out the hard way after naming his cat Meow-Nuel Neuer after german keeper Manuel Neuer and he may never score again.

FittinglyMeow-Nuel has some cat-like reflexes and blocks every shot Dixon takes.

Good luck Mr. Dixon on finding the back of the net against this nimble keeper.

