Viral Video: Cat goalie

(NBC NEWS) — If you want to score some soccer goals in your living room don’t get a cat and name it after one of the world’s best goalies.
Chris Dixon found this out the hard way after naming his cat Meow-Nuel Neuer after german keeper Manuel Neuer and he may never score again.
FittinglyMeow-Nuel has some cat-like reflexes and blocks every shot Dixon takes.
Good luck Mr. Dixon on finding the back of the net against this nimble keeper.
