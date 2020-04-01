VIDEO: Husband sings through nursing home window to his 83-year-old wife

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jerry Perkins and his wife Louise have been together for nearly 65 years. With the coronavirus threat this is the first time he hasn’t been able to have any sort of physical contact with her. Louise has been in an assisted living facility in Bay Minette for 1083 days.

On Monday Jerry and his daughter, Sandra, visited the facility and were only able to communicate with their loved one through a window. Jerry sang “You Are My Sunshine” to his 83-year-old wife, letting her know how much he loved her.

“Going in there to see and just to be a glass apart from us was very encouraging to us to be able to see her,” their daughter said.

